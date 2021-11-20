Isaiah Rashad Drops 'Rip Young' Remix With Juicy J & Project Pat

Isaiah Rashad followed up his July studio album The House is Burning with its deluxe on Friday (Nov. 19). He explained that fans on tour had asked for him to release songs he had teased in the past that did not make the album, so he named the deluxe version Homies Begged.

Included in these four new tracks was "RIP Young (Remix)," adding 1990s rap legends, brothers and fellow Tennessee natives Project Pat and Juicy J to the original album's third song.

"RIP Young," much like the rest of The House is Burning, includes a smooth, soulful atmosphere that sees Isaiah at his most poised and laid-back ever. The new remix uses Rashad's same first verse and hook as he spits about staying loyal to his dawgs and always working hard.

Replacing Zay's second verse and a few bridges are Project Pat and Juicy J's verses. First comes Pat, as his strong, seasoned voice and outlook on rap shines through, using cinnamon and pancake innuendoes to get his point across.

Juicy J closes out the track before the last hook similarly, taking a shot at flash-in-the-pan rappers with bars like: "They careers over went quicker than a TikTok."

Overall, the Memphis brother duo adds more gumption and energy to an already quality song.

Check out the "RIP Young" remix by Isaiah Rashad with Project Par and Juicy J below.

Quotable Lyrics

Police tipped off, them on my door bangin'

Said it was murder but Project is innocent

Laid up with a girl, sippin' on Hennessy

Rap game, mane, sweeter than cinnamon

Put your mob on, who does it benefit?