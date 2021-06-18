Isaiah Rashad Drops Off "Headshots (4r Da Locals)"

Isaiah Rashad's anticipated album The House Is Burning is on the way, and today the TDE rapper has come through to deliver another glimpse at the music to come. Following the release of his recent single "Lay Wit Ya," a bouncy duet with Quality Control's Duke Deuce, Zay has come through with "Headshots (4r da locals)."

Backed by a bass-driven and vibey instrumental, Rashad catches a tight pocket as he slides from hook to verse. "I tell a bitch eat it like Doja Cat," he raps, never breaking a stride. "You see the wrist, whip it like Bouldercrest / I got a crib bigger than Budapest / and the shots ain’t bringing my soldiers back." Between this one and "Lay Wit Ya," Zay's upcoming project is looking to have a distinctive and cohesive sound -- expect great things from The House Is Burning.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I tell a bitch eat it like Doja Cat

You see the wrist, whip it like Bouldercrest

I got a crib bigger than Budapest

And the shots ain’t bringing my soldiers back