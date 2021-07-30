Isaiah Rashad Connects With Jay Rock & Jay Worthy On "True Story"

Isaiah Rashad has officially returned to the game after five long years, and fans couldn't be happier. Today marks the arrival of The House Is Burning, Rashad's third studio album, featuring guest appearances from Jay Rock, Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Kal Banx, and more. While the album is best enjoyed from start to finish -- as tends to be a general rule where TDE is concerned -- we've opted to highlight one of the project's two TDE reunions, "True Story."

Featuring an assist from Jay Rock and Jay Worthy, the track features a bass-driven west coast vibe -- seeped in minimalism, the Rashad way. Though Zay certainly sets the tone with his vibey opening verse, Jay Rock really drives the point home with a scene-stealing verse. Hell, it's been years since Redemption -- let this man ply his trade, Top. Throw in a verse from Jay Worthy -- who holds his own faced with the unenviable task of following Jay Rock -- and "True Story" has all the makings of an album highlight.

Check out Zay's new album now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Now this that flavor, huh? This your favorite, huh?

She say that I'm her baby, huh? You notice her behavior switch?

You don't hit harder than me, you soft as some baby shit

Gimme this, gimme that, gimme, he never gave me shit

Why you bagging that? You got a bitch, that's hustle and flow

Choppas on top of choppas, that bank right in front of your house