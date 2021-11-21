Isaiah Rashad Brings Kal Banx & Young Nudy On Board For "Deep Blue"

In the era of streaming, it seems that every single rapper releases an album with the intention of dropping a deluxe version down the line. This isn't a new concept but oftentimes, the deluxe edition adds little value to the original tracklist. However, that isn't the case for Isaiah Rashad. Earlier this year, the rapper unveiled his album, The House Is Burning -- his first in five years since The Sun's Tirade.

The deluxe edition of The House Is Burning, dubbed "homies begged", includes four new songs including a remix of "RIP Young" ft. Juicy J and Project Pat. Along with the Memphis legends, Isaiah teams up with ATL's Young Nudy on the Kal Banx-produced, "Deep Blue." Bluesy guitar and the overall atmospheric production fits into both artists' laid back delivery while the hook takes cue from New Orleans' bounce scene with a sample of "Get It Ready, Ready" by DJ Jubilee.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Gina found the plug, I'm tryna link that bitch the pound

Fuck me on the friendly, I can't bring that bitch around

I need my lil' reup, I can't bring this shit to Sam

Juvie is you with it? Can you bring that Soulja Slim

