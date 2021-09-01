mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Isaiah Rashad & YGTUT Ride Clean In "Chad" Music Video

September 01, 2021
Jay Rock, Denzel Curry, and more appear in the music video for Isaiah Rashad's "Chad" ft. YGTUT

It took five years for Isaiah Rashad to follow up The Sun's Tirade with a new project. Fans grew impatient as the TDE rapper offered minimum updates with the exception of a few loosies. Still, he's maintained a standard with each album he released and The House Is Burning expanded on his sound further, diving deeper into the Southern influences that informed his artistry from the jump.

This week, Isaiah Rashad returned with another new visual off of the project. This time, it's for "Chad" ft. YGTUT. The music video contains several cameos from TDE affiliates and friends such as Jay Rock, Denzel Curry, Dominic Fike, Aminé, Kal Banx, Devin Malik, Free P, Tia Corine, Childish Major, Hugh Austine and King Mez.

Check out the video for "Chad" above. 

