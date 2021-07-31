Isaiah Rashad And Smino Slide On Smooth New Track "Claymore"

Isaiah Rashad is an artist that fans have been waiting on for quite some time now. After a long wait between projects, some supporters were worried that Rashad would never actually drop. In the end, Rashad was able to reassure his fans as he announced the release date for The House Is Burning, just a few weeks ago. Now, the album is finally out and fans are ecstatic about everything they've heard so far. There are plenty of standout tracks here, including the effort with Smino called "Claymore."

On this track, we are met with a silky smooth instrumental that contains some light drums and jazzy guitar loops in the background. From there, Rashad and Smino lead the way with some crisp vocal melodies that help add to the jazz-infused feel of the song. All of the elements come together to create an amazing song that works perfectly within the context of the album.

You can check out the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Do-do you wanna play in the backseat? Pardon my break

Do you wanna live in the fast lane? Shawty, I might (Might)

Lo-lo-losin' my, losin' my, losin' myself, I'm high (I'm high)

Cr-cr-cruisin' now, cruisin' now, crush it up, crush it up, nice (Nice)