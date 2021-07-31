Throughout the last few weeks, fans have been anticipating the release of Kanye West's brand new album DONDA. Of course, Kanye ended up delaying the release until August 6th, much to the chagrin of fans all around the world. Regardless, the album is, indeed, on the way and we should have some new tracks as of next week. In the meantime, there have been plenty of great releases, and we are proud to present some of them on our weekly "Fire Emoji" playlist.

First up on the playlist, we have Isaiah Rashad's brand new effort with Lil Uzi Vert called "From The Garden." This is one of the standout songs off of Rashad's new project The House Is Burning, and fans are already deeply in love with this new body of work. From there, we have Paper Route EMPIRE's new joining "I Do This" which features the likes of Key Glock and Gucci Mane.

Pop Smoke gets some recognition on the playlist as well thanks to the track "Bout A Million" with 21 Savage and 42 Dugg. This is then followed up with Toosii and Fivio Foreign's latest collaboration "spin music."

Last but not least, we have the Sleepy Hallow and Coi Leray-infused joined "2055" which certainly adds a unique twist to our playlist's tracklist.

You can check out the entire "Fire Emoji" catalog, below.