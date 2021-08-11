Isaiah Rashad & Lil Uzi Vert Drop Video For "From The Garden"

Isaiah Rashad and Lil Uzi Vert are up to no good in the visually striking "From The Garden" video.

Isaiah Rashad recently dropped off his long-awaited The House Is Burning album, earning critical acclaim from a variety of different sources -- including on this very publication. Basking in the success of a triumphant return, Isiah has opted to keep the album's momentum rolling with another music video, this time for the Lil Uzi Vert assisted "From The Garden."

An unsurprising choice for a single, given that it's among the most instantly accessible tracks on the album. Yet it wouldn't be a TDE video without a bit of auteurship, and director Omar Jones exhibits plenty of creativity in bringing the visuals to life. The label truly does keep it consistent on the video tip, a testament to the meticulous nature of their artistry. Here, we're looking at a blend of long takes and trippy breakneck cuts, a jarring combination that perfectly captures the zany swagger of the track.

Be sure to check out the video for Isaiah Rashad and Lil Uzi Vert's "From The Garden," and remember that Zay's latest album is best enjoyed as one cohesive listen. True, these visuals help flesh out the character of certain songs, but when an album is as carefully crafted as Rashad's latest, there's nothing quite like a start-to-finish playthrough.

What do you think of the new music video for "From The Garden?" Does TDE have the best visuals in the game?