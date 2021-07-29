Isaiah Rashad & Lil Uzi Vert Connect On "From the Garden”

We're only one day away from the release of Isaiah Rashad's The House Is Burning, and today the rapper has offered up a final glimpse of what's to come. "From The Garden" with Lil Uzi Vert is officially here, and off the bat, it's clear that we're looking at a banger. Over a mischievous bass-driven beat from Kal Banx, Rashad sets it off with a rapid-fire machine gun flow.

"They gon shit talk when we ain't around," he raps. "Ni**as be hating with feet on the ground / Got the lil jet with the beat on the couch / nut on the Gucci and beat on her mouth." Lil Uzi Vert holds it down for the second verse, swerve from Rashad's flow scheme and bringing some interesting swagger to the mix. "Quality bitches, they look good to me, but I fuck the same girl cuz I don't even cheat," he raps. "That is a lie, repetitive freak."

It's not quite what they're saying, but how they're saying it -- and damned if both parties aren't having the time of their lives. Check out "From The Garden" now, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Zay's latest single.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Quality bitches, they look good to me

But I fuck the same girl cuz I don't even cheat

That is a lie, repetitive freak

I ain't even look, No I ain't even seek

I ain't even peek

G5, G5, competitive Jeep