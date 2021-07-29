mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Isaiah Rashad & Lil Uzi Vert Connect On "From the Garden"

Mitch Findlay
July 29, 2021
From The Garden
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Isaiah Rashad and Lil Uzi Vert have the time of their lives on their mischievous new duet "From The Garden."


We're only one day away from the release of Isaiah Rashad's The House Is Burningand today the rapper has offered up a final glimpse of what's to come. "From The Garden" with Lil Uzi Vert is officially here, and off the bat, it's clear that we're looking at a banger. Over a mischievous bass-driven beat from Kal Banx, Rashad sets it off with a rapid-fire machine gun flow. 

"They gon shit talk when we ain't around," he raps. "Ni**as be hating with feet on the ground / Got the lil jet with the beat on the couch / nut on the Gucci and beat on her mouth." Lil Uzi Vert holds it down for the second verse, swerve from Rashad's flow scheme and bringing some interesting swagger to the mix. "Quality bitches, they look good to me, but I fuck the same girl cuz I don't even cheat," he raps. "That is a lie, repetitive freak." 

It's not quite what they're saying, but how they're saying it -- and damned if both parties aren't having the time of their lives. Check out "From The Garden" now, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Zay's latest single. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Quality bitches, they look good to me
But I fuck the same girl cuz I don't even cheat
That is a lie, repetitive freak
I ain't even look, No I ain't even seek
I ain't even peek
G5, G5, competitive Jeep

Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad Lil Uzi Vert the house is burning
