Isaac Zale Links With Mick Jenkins & Blu For "Somebody Dies"

This new music Friday, Isaac Zale gave us "Somebody Dies," featuring Mick Jenkins and Blu, with production by Dane Zabo Following its debut, the song has racked up an impressive 20,000 Spotify streams during its first night on the streamer.

"There's no way to take me alive / See it from the front and I f*ck from the side / Sick of the lust and tired of the lies / But f*ck with my girl and then somebody dies," the Canadian singer starts the catchy chorus.

The new single is consistent all the way through, with the third verse beginning "I want to fix all the things that I've broken / I want the merciful touch of the omen / Sick of the mundane flow of the motions / I don't cover no more bitches in lotions," before we launch into one last chorus from Zale.

Check out "Somebody Dies" below and let us know what your favourite lyrics are in the comment section.

