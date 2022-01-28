mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Isaac Zale Cements Himself As The "Father Of The Zodiac"

Hayley Hynes
January 28, 2022 15:29
Isaac Zale

Isaac Zale tapped Kota the Friend, Mick Jenkins, Blu, Smokepurpp, and many more to assist with his album.


Isaac Zale's Father of the Zodiac has officially arrived on streaming platforms, showcasing just what heights the up-and-coming Canadian artist is capable of reaching.

"I wanna thank my team and everyone who supported me thru this process," Zale wrote in an Instagram caption on Friday, January 28th, thanking the long list of people who were involved in his work's creation, including Dane Zabo, who held down the 12-track project's production.

Ahead of the album's arrival, Zale shared two singles – "Somebody Dies" featuring Mick Jenkins and Blu, as well as the already beloved "Thesis" featuring UnoTheActivist.

"Another easy W of an album," one fan wrote in the rapper's Instagram comments. "Album sounds too fire, super proud of you guys," and "you go [so] hard, happy for you," others added.

Stream Father of the Zodiac and let us know what other artists you'd like to see Isaac Zale collaborate with in the future in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. A Toxic Intro

2. Bloody Mary

3. Amore

4. Silhouettes (feat. Denzel O$i)

5. Thesis (feat. UnoTheActivist)

6. Gasoline - Extended (feat. Smokepurpp)

7. Danny Phantom (feat. Chris Patrick)

8. Hyrule

9. Somebody Dies (feat. Mick Jenkins & Blu)

10. Bring 'Em to Buddha

11. I C U (feat. Kota the Friend & SwuM)

12. Provider (A Divine Outro)

