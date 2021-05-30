Isaac Zale And Smokepurpp Trade Bars About Living The Fast Life On New Collab "Gasoline"

Canada is home to a handful of burgeoning artists ready to take over the rap game — look what you've done, Drake! — and one of those promising talents happens to be Isaac Zale. On his new track "Gasoline," the Vancouver-bred musician shows that he's ready for the fast life of fame and the faster women that come with it.

Oh, and he's got a familiar face to assist on the track as well.



Image by HNHH

"Gasoline" features none other than Smokepurpp as a guest, and it's actually one of the Floridian-by-way-of-Chicago rapper's freshest features in recent times. The song talks about in a fairly short amount of time — "Gasoline" clocks in a just under two-and-a-half minutes long — all the many things you'd expect young emcees to care about at this point in their careers. The pursuit of DTF shorties will surely never lose its prominence amongst hip-hop's finest and freshest alike, so it comes as no surprise that the topic is what they choose to chop it about about primarily on this song.

Overall, both artists do a great job at syncing their unique flows together while also providing enough individuality to add some variety. The fact they were able to do it in just two minutes and 21 seconds is a feat that can be seen as both a plus for speedy skills or a minus for those that wanted to turn up for a little bit longer.

Listen to Isaac Zale's new single "Gasoline" featuring Smokepurpp below, and let us know your thoughts on the collaboration down in the comments section:

Quotable Lyrics:

He said 'Give back my b*tch'

Bro, step out my crib

.44's on real quick

Click-click-click-click-click

I don't want to make a scene

She wanted d*ck, then I made her leave

I did it all for the gasoline

I did it all for the gasoline