Is Trippie Redd Dissing Ex Coi Leray In New Single "Who Need Love"?

Lynn Sharpe
November 19, 2019 13:44
Who Need Love
Trippie Redd

The Ohio-born rapper amps up the anticipation for his upcoming album with new single.


Following an Instagram rant video on Monday in which he called out other artists for not promoting or supporting his music, Trippie Redd dropped the latest single from his upcoming album, A Love Letter To You 4 on Tuesday. The track is the third single from the album, expected to drop November 22nd, following "Love Me More" and "Death" featuring Da Baby.

If "Who Need Love" is any indication of where his head is at, then Trippie is doing just fine as a single dude—or at least that's what he wants you to think. Despite the affectionate title of the upcoming album, which is part of a series of A Love Letter To You-titled mixtapes, Trippie screams to the rooftops over a looped acoustic-guitar about his aversion to all things love. This anti-love song is likely a diss to Trippie's recent ex-girlfriend, fellow rapper Coi Leray. He insists that he's living his best life post-breakup in lyrics like "In a foreign car, I'm switchin' lanes quick/And I'm destined for this f*cking greatness, ayy (Yeah)." It's hard to tell whether he's trying to convince us or himself of how dope the single life is, but either way, he's doing his best to make that abundantly clear.

 Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, but who need love?
That ain't never changed sh*t
Still the same, I never changed, b*tch
I been rollin' 'round with the same clique
I been rollin' 'round with the gang, b*tch

