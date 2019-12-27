For weeks, Travis Scott has been teasing the arrival of his Cactus Jack Records' JACKBOYS compilation project, featuring vocals from himself, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and others. The official body of work has arrived with additional appearances from Quavo, Offset, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and more but one of the most-anticipated features came from New York's Pop Smoke. The raspy-voiced rapper has been on the rise, representing the East Coast's unique sound perfectly and coming through with grit and a different aesthetic than we've become used to. It was well-documented that he had been in the studio with La Flame and their collaboration, "Gatti," pops up at the end of JACKBOYS. However, it isn't Pop Smoke's section that has people talking.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Fans are under the impression that in Travis Scott's second verse on "Gatti," he's addressing his high-profile split with his baby mama Kylie Jenner. The two broke up several months ago and haven't said much about their differences as of yet. This appears to be one of the first times Scott has actually said anything about his ex-girlfriend.

On the cut, Trav says: "Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate/I took a chance, it's a lot to take." As reported by E! News, people are interpreting this as a reference to the couple's different lifestyles. Travis is often touring the world, performing shows on a nightly basis while Jenner prefers to stay home and take care of their daughter Stormi Webster. This lyric could be about their different views on parenting Stormi.

Kylie Jenner has shown support for Travis since their split, promoting this project on her socials and keeping things cordial. Listen to the song below.