There are plenty of all-new Adidas Yeezy sneakers rumored to release in 2019, in addition to all of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2s and Yeezy Boost 700s. Among the kicks rumored to debut later this year is the Yeezy Boost 350 V3.

It remains to be seen exactly what to expect from the third iteration of the low-top Yeezy Boosts, but rumors suggest the kicks will come equipped with the familiar primeknit build, complete with a ribbed TPU shell covering the Boost cushioning. Setting the Yeezy Boost 350 V3 apart from the original version and the V2 is a wavy stripe that extends from the heel tab to the tip of the toe.

Adidas has not yet confirmed any details regarding the Yeezy Boost 350 V3, but we'll keep you posted with any developments. In the meantime, check out two colorways of the rumored silhouette below.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3/SBD

