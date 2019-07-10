Adidas and Houston Rockets superstar James Harden will officially unveil his fourth signature sneaker later this year, but the kicks have already surfaced online in a number of colorways. Among them, a predominately pink rendition that comes equipped with an icy blue outsole.

Check out some on-foot images of the rumored Adidas Harden Vol. 4 in the IG post embedded below.

The kicks in question feature Adidas' three stripes logo running vertically on the tongue, while Harden's logo makes an appearance on the heel. Unlike Harden's previous Adidas signatures, it appears the Harden Vol. 4 won't come equipped with the beloved Boost cushioning and will instead utilize Adidas' latest Lightstrike cushioning.

We expect to learn more details about the Harden Vol. 4 later this Summer but it does appear that the newly unveiled sneakers are indeed Harden's next signature shoe. Stay tuned for more info.