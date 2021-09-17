Burner accounts have been a hot topic of discussion ever since Kevin Durant got caught for having one back in 2017. At the time, it was pretty embarrassing and while KD has gotten over it, it's something that made a lot of people laugh. Since that time, fans have always been on the hunt for burner accounts and suspicious tweets that feel as though they are too inauthentic to have come from a fan.

Now, it appears as though Cam Newton may very well be on the burner account hot seat. A Reddit user by the name of u/Spinexel recently came across a truly bizarre Twitter account by the name of @partridgelady, and as you will see, the tweets are way too Newton-centric to be real.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In the pinned tweet below, the user tags themself in the quote tweets of a post that praises Newton for his professionalism during his time with the Patriots. While this might not be all that suspicious, one would just have to look at all of the other tweets below to see exactly what we are talking about.

As you can see, the account is constantly defending Cam while offering some insight that typically doesn't come from fans. For instance, the account is claiming that Newton carried the Carolina Panthers all while slandering the various coaches on the team. From there, we have plenty of tweets about how Bill Belichick did Cam dirty and that he is no longer a true legend.

Of course, there is no guarantee this is Newton, however, the tweets are certainly suspicious. There are some fans out there who pretend to be burner accounts, which is definitely a lot shadier than an athlete making such an account themselves.

Either way, at least Newton knows he has at least someone in his corner.