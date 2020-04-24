Juice WRLD's first piece of posthumous music since his tragic death last December just dropped today, and the official music video for "Righteous" includes a clip of J. Cole alongside the late artist in the studio. It was announced by Juice's mother on Thursday that her son's first posthumous single would be released on all streaming services at midnight, and "Righteous" did not disappoint. Along with the release of the single came a Steve Cannon-directed music video, which includes tons of behind-the-scenes footage of Juice on tour and in the studio, his bustling schedule reflecting his rapidly-growing career prior to his untimely death at the age of 21.

Among the various shots of Juice in the studio was a clip that showed J. Cole accompanying him. Fans of both artists were thrilled to see that the two of them had been working together, although it's unclear what exactly they were working on. It's possible that they were cooking up a collab together, or that J. Cole was simply serving as a producer on some of Juice WRLD's work. At this point, it is not yet known whether we'll ever even get to hear the magic they were making, but fingers crossed that this prospective crossover will appear on Juice WRLD's upcoming posthumous album. Earlier this month, Grade A Productions co-founder Lil Bibby announced that Juice's new project was "coming soon," so there's hope that J.Cole will be featured on at least one of the tracks.

Are you excited to hear what Juice WRLD and J. Cole may have been cooking up in these studio shots?

