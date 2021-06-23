Tyler, The Creator appears to be delivering an Album Of The Year contender this Friday with the release of Call Me If You Get Lost. The album's due out on Friday but there's been little information on the tracklist available. Last week, Tyler offered fans the first single off of the project, "LUMBERJACK" which included some DJ Drama drops. Tyler's dropping bars on this project, more so than he did on IGOR. The song also seemingly hinted at a potential Drake feature which has yet to be confirmed.

It seems there's another collaboration on this project that fans weren't expecting and it appears on the newly released single, "Wusyaname." Though a small teaser was shared on Tyler's YouTube page, Twitter and Instagram pages have attempted to upload it to their platforms only to be met with copyright notices. The thing is the takedowns have also revealed that the song also includes guest vocals from Ty Dolla $ign, who is heard doing back-up vocals on the snippet, and NBA Youngboy.

"We;ve blocked the video you posted at 4:40 a.m. on Jun. 22 because it included the following content: WUSYANAME (Feat YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign) by Tyler, The Creator," reads a copyright notice posted to XXL's Instagram page.

As expected, NBA Youngboy's loyal and dedicated fanbase rejoiced at the thought of new music and made "Youngboy" trend on Twitter. The reactions largely consisted of "YB THE GOAT" tweets but there were a few that thought outside of the box. Check them out below.