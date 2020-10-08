They haven't been together for too long but, given the fact that Lil Tjay chose his girlfriend Lala to be his co-star in the new Pop Smoke video for "Mood Swings", loving on each other in some steamy scenes, people assumed that things were getting serious between them. However, it looks like those folks may have been mistaken because, for some reason, Ayleks, who is infamous for dating Trippie Redd and sleeping with Tekashi 6ix9ine to get revenge on Trippie, is sharing Instagram Stories of her asking Lil Tjay to text her back.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's clear that, in the last year, Lil Tjay has gotten around. He had all that drama with Rubi Rose and now he's dating her best friend. Apparently, we can add Ayleks to the list of Instagram personalities that he's gotten with?

"@liltjay text me back before I beat you up," wrote Ayleks in a sensual video, putting a flower emoji over her breast. They hadn't previously been linked, so maybe Ayleks is just trolling, but damn... did Lil Tjay hook up with her too? Did she not know that he had a main chick? We need answers.

The Bronx rapper has seen his profile grow tremendously over the last year, becoming one of the strongest forces in his city, and he's shown an interest in social media antics in the past. You'll recall his beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine, as well as his short-lived feud with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, which saw him acting a little out of control.

Do you think Lil Tjay is two-timing his girlfriend?