Kanye West is just about ready to drop DONDA, or at least we hope. On Thursday, he'll be hosting the third listening party for the album in his hometown of Chicago and hopefully, we'll be getting the album shortly after. Even though 'Ye's manager confirmed that it will happen, it seems like Kanye is truly pushing to go head-to-head with Drake.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Things took a sharp turn yesterday when Trippie Redd uploaded "Betrayal" ft. Drake where the Canadian rapper addressed Kanye's alleged plans to drop DONDA on the same day as Certified Lover Boy. Even if Drake's incredibly light jab at Kanye was largely to dispel rumors that he's been pushing his album back, it was enough to warrant a public reaction from 'Ye. Kanye shared a screenshot from a group text (including Pusha T, Drake and apparently, Virgil Abloh) where he told Drake that he'd "never recover." Though it seemed like a dramatic statement, fans began to pick apart the statement, specifically in relation to the "green watch" Kanye mentioned in the text prior.

As the story goes, Virgil Abloh made Drake a one-of-one green watch with Jacob and Co. Drake not only rapped about the watch on "Life Is Good" but also on Lil Baby and Gunna's "Never Recover." "Virgil just chef'd me a whole different colorway," Drake raps on the song before sending off what seems to be a sub at Kanye West. "Next time I'm in Dallas, I'll look for another/ You n***as fell off and you'll never recover."

Some have considered it a stretch while others believe that Kanye West might actually be upset over the 2018 song. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.