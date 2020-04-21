Is Gucci Mane Dissing NBA Youngboy Or 6ix9ine In This Kodak Black Post?

Youngboy Never Broke Again may not be feeling like Gucci Mane in 2006 for much longer because, well, the rapper might not be on his side right now.

Kodak Black and Youngboy Never Broke Again stepped into a feud this month after the Florida native accused the 38 Baby 2 star of cooperating with the feds during his girlfriend Yaya Mayweather's arrest. YB has defended his name but tensions remain high between himself and Black.

Gucci Mane took to social media today to call for Kodak Black's freedom and, in doing so, he also threw another rapper under the bus. That man's identity, however, is up for interpretation.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

"Free Kodak and fuck the [rat]," wrote Gucci Mane on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and the incarcerated rapper.

The post was quickly deleted but fans are still wondering who Guwop was referring to. Nationwide, one rapper has particularly been referred to as a rat in the last couple of years and that's Tekashi 6ix9ine. He remains a possible culprit.

However, another possibility is Youngboy Never Broke Again, who was recently accused by Kodak Black of snitching to the feds. Could Gucci Mane be dissing him?

At this point, your guess is as good as mine. If he is speaking about NBA Youngboy though, this could signal the beginning of something bigger for the 20-year-old Baton Rouge star.