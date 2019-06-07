Sansa Stark, AKA Sophie Turner’s, old Game of Thrones-themed tattoo had fans going crazy during the final season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama, wondering if it was a cryptic message depicting how the show would end. In the end, it turns out the ink did, in fact, give a clue to the audience about how the iconic series' finale would play out. But now, it's another one of the 23-year-old X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor’s inkings that got late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien talking this week.

O'Brien noted, in an interview with the star on his show this past Wednesday, how some people thought the outline of a rabbit tattoo on the back of Turner’s right arm looked more like “two bunnies going at it.” “Bunnies fornicating,” he expanded on the notion. Turner, on the other hand, didn't seem convinced, and claimed she "didn’t see it."

“Who else thinks it looks like bunnies f*cking?” she turned to the audience to ask, with some agreeing with Brien on the resemblance. “Well, I’m not mad about it,” concluded Turner. “I quite like it.”