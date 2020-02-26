News struck this week that Frank Ocean is planning on releasing a brand new single to the world, cancelling pre-orders for the "Little Demon" vinyl and replacing it with an unreleased track. Perhaps the reclusive star is also working on contributing to the first posthumous album released by Juice WRLD. Or, at least that's what Lil Bibby is hoping for.

The head of Juice WRLD's label Grade A Productions, Lil Bibby, just sent out a public call for Frank Ocean to sing on the upcoming posthumous album by late 21-year-old Juice WRLD. The Chicago star passed away in December 2019 of a drug overdose and, since then, his team has announced that unreleased music will eventually find its way onto streaming services. While there remains no release date for Juice WRLD's first posthumous project, Bibby is not making it a secret that he wants the sweet, soothing tones of Frank Ocean's voice on there.

"Gotta get Frank Ocean on this Juice album," said the rapper-turned-executive on social media.

Lil Bibby worked extremely closely with Juice WRLD during his life and he likely knows who the star would have enjoyed collaborating with. Perhaps Frank graces that list.

In Juice WRLD's first musical appearance since his death, he featured on Eminem's "Godzilla," which saw the Chicago rapper end up in the Guinness Book of World Records. Are you hoping Frank Ocean comes through with a feature on the upcoming body of work?



Steve Jennings/FilmMagic/Getty Images