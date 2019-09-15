Could Drake be reigniting his feud with Kanye West? Maybe? On Friday night, the 6 God posted a photo of himself exiting his Maybach while rockin' a grey hoodie that read “ye must be Born again” (see below).

Ye of course is not only Kanye’s nickname, but also the title of his latest album. The “ye must be Born again” phrase has been interpreted by some as a shot at Kanye and his recent antics, meanwhile others think he could be trying to end the feud.

Drake and Kanye have yet to publicly squash their beef. Last year, the Chicago rapper called out Drake on Twitter for threatening him and his family and dissing him on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” Drake also accused Ye of providing Pusha-T with intel about his son that he used on his “Story of Adidon” diss. "Still need that apology for mentioning the 350's and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths," Kanye tweeted. "Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro. You sneak dissing on [Travis] records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family."

Check out some more tweets (below) and let us know what you think. Is Drizzy being slick here with the shot or is this nothing?