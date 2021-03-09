Few things in life are guaranteed, save for death, taxes, and DaniLeigh going viral. The Miami-born singer/rapper has been making all kinds of headlines for the last year, and much of it has nothing to do with her music. Her latest album MOVIE was highly slept on as the public chose to focus on the numerous controversies that have surrounded the artist, including the recent colorism scandal that arose from her previewed "Yellow Bone" song.

Despite previously embracing her status as the "most hated" rapper, DaniLeigh took some time to snap pictures with fans at a sneaker shop. The video has been picked apart for a number of reasons. For starters, the way she's walking is pretty strange. "Why tf she walk like that?" asked one commenter. Also, she's not wearing a mask in the store, prompting people to call her out for not taking the pandemic seriously while everyone around her masked up. But the main reason this video has people talking is because of Dani's stomach.

The star rapper is currently trending as people theorize if she has a bun in the oven. Wearing a red dress, Dani seemingly cupped her stomach, drawing attention to a possible baby bump. While Dani has not confirmed whether she's pregnant, fans are already making assumptions. "She happy asf to show that belly," said someone in the comments. "She definitely wanted that belly seen," added another, suggesting that she was sticking it out on purpose.



The rumors have been floating around since Monday. Given her recent relationship with DaBaby, some of her followers are wondering whether they might be forever linked as a result of a possible pregnancy.

Read what people are saying below.