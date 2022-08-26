DaBaby may be adding a new addition to his burgeoning family, according to social media spectators. Fans noticed that the "Suge" rapper's second baby mama Latoia Danet announced her pregnancy on social media earlier this week, and quickly assumed that DaBaby is the unborn child's father. In the photo of her growing bump, Danet wrote, "Creation grows for God to be revealed."

Although the Grammy Award nominated rapper hasn't confirmed or denied the news of a new bundle of joy, fans quickly commented under Latoia's photo to share their opinions on the child's paternity. One fan wrote, "That’s is absolutely his baby.. she’s been hinting at it for weeks," while another suggested "Y'all late. Dani spilled the tea when she went on her rant but y’all kept thinking she was talking about MeMe."

The news comes just days after DaniLeigh, who also shares a child with the Charlotte rapper, took to social media to ask followers who she would be cute dating. Earlier this month, DaBaby and Dani celebrated their daughter Velour's first birthday with a #Velourstreet themed backyard party, complete with both Dani and Baby's family and friends. The "Rockstar" rapper posted photos from Velour's big day with the caption, "My Phat Mami did it big yesterday."

Aside from being in Father mode, DaBaby hasn't let up when it comes to sustaining his chart topping career. Just last week, he had the crowd turned up as he took the stage with Roddy Ricch for Draymond Green's wedding day. Baby shared the epic moment with his followers, wiring, "The Green’s went MAJOR last night! Y’all did it TOO big. Preciate y’all having me!"