There may be a new couple alert. According to BOSSIP, reality television star Blac Chyna and rapper Sage The Gemini just might be an item. The source shares that the two got together recently as Chyna hosted a birthday party for the son she shares with Tyga. Apparently, Sage The Gemini was not only in attendance but was also handing out a slew of gifts. A clip offering a glimpse into the undergoing of the birthday party recently surfaced online and in the mentioned video, we can hear Blac Chyna say the word "Sage." While the quality of the video is poor, we can see a bunch of birthday balloons.

This would not be the first time speculations of Chyna and Sage dating are brought up. It was not long ago that the Red Nose rapper came to Chyna's rescue after a fan left a nasty comment on a photo. "One thing that you have to remember is that you do NOT know this woman from a can of paint please don’t suggest anything of the sort without a clue of what her life is like. Don’t come at her like that no more God bless you no hard feelings." For now, this relationship remains only rumored, but it still is possible.

