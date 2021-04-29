After months of exciting teasers and nearly one full year following its official announcement, DJ Khaled's 12th studio album Khaled Khaled is finally on the horizon. Set to release this Friday on April 30, DJ Khaled's new project is already looking like it will be another hit and chart-topper for the veteran record producer. Yesterday, Khaled shared the tracklist, and although the tracklist is surprisingly brief for contemporary rap standards, it is absolutely stacked.

Artists such as Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, 21 Savage, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, H.E.R., DaBaby, and Justin Timberlake, among several others, are set to appear on Khaled Khaled, but one track, in particular, has really caught the Hip-Hop community's attention: "Sorry Not Sorry" with Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, and Harmonies By The Hive. In addition to the game-changing team-up between Nas and Jay-Z, however, many fans have started to ponder about the identity of Harmonies By The Hive.

When posting the album cover for Khaled Khaled, the We The Best DJ notably stated, "I couldn’t post any pictures of this gift I have for u I had to sign an NDA." That strange revelation made many people automatically assume that Beyoncé was involved in DJ Khaled's new album, so when her name wasn't listed on the tracklist, many fans were surprised. Still, some fans are still holding out hope that the Lemonade artist is secretly appearing on "Sorry Not Sorry" under the guise of "Harmonies by the Hive."

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.

Judging from the tracklist, are you convinced that Harmonies by the Hive is a secret Beyoncé-led outfit or are fans simply looking to deep into it?