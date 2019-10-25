Irv Gotti has previously entertained the idea of having the whole Murder Inc. crew come together for a reunion tour of sorts but only recently has he expressed his one concern regarding the anticipated event. Back when Murder Inc. was in its glory days, there was some drama in the matter revolving Irv Gotti and Ashanti since their relationship blossomed far too close to the ending of Irv's marriage with Debbie Lorenzo.

In a recent clip from the upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York you can see Irv enjoying a meal with his ex-wife and two of his children candidly discussing his nerves for a reunion tour since it means he'll have to be spending lots of time with Ashanti.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"The tricky thing with the Murder Inc. reunion tour is I really don't fuck with someone," he said in the teaser. Irv's family questions just how long he'll really have to be around the people on the label where he admits that he'll have to let "bygones be bygones" if he agrees to the event.

"I got so much great to think about moving forward that I don't want to think about the bad past," he added. "I mean the world, everyone knows I don't fuck with Ashanti. We haven't spoken, I don't know how long." He detailed further how the topic is a delicate situation since she's such a big part of Murder Inc.

We'll have to see how this plays out. Watch the full clip here.