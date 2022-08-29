After weeks of his name stamped in trending topics, Irv Gotti is waving his white flag. There have been increased conversations about the music mogul now that his Murder Inc documentary is in full swing on BET, and Gotti's Drink Champs appearance also dominated social media. While all of the behind-the-scenes insights of Murder Inc's reign were exciting for fans, it was Gotti's continued remarks about his purported romance with Ashanti that had people talking.

From one platform to the next, Gotti gave intimate details of their first kiss, learning that Ashanti was dating Nelly, and on Drink Champs, he was asked by Ja Rule to not call the singer a "b*tch."



When The Shade Room recently caught up with Gotti, they asked him about his continued remarks about Ashanti and he said just like they did, he answers because he is questioned. Additionally, Gotti added that he was filming a documentary about his life and career, and if he didn't mention the singer or his personal relationship with her, he would face criticism.

An Instagram user commented on the post, suggesting that Irv doesn't need to answer even if questions arise. He issued a response.

"Oh. Please believe. It's gonna be NO COMMENT from here on end," he wrote. "Hahah. But I felt like at least trying to make y'all understand. Moving forward. It will be limited interviews and about of no comments. I tell the truth cause I want the People to know the real. But honestly. Y'all don't give a f*ck about the truth. Y'all gonna say and do whatever y'all want."

He suggested that others lie to the public or keep them in the dark. "I got slandered for telling y'all the absolute truth."

