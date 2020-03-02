The death of Pop Smokeis still fresh on the minds of his fans, peers, and supporters in the rap game. But in wake of his death, many are beginning to notice that we've seen a lot more young talent get taken away too soon. Following the murder of Pop, Irv Gotti spoke to TooFab where he spoke on rap artists getting targetted the most.

"It's sad, it really is sad. It happens in hip-hop a lot. And it's just -- I wish our people was different. I wish our people would think for one second," he said. "20-years-old... It only happens in hip-hop. And I don't wish that on nobody, but you know what I'm saying. It's not like you're ever gonna see Justin Bieber got smoked, or whatever. It's only hip-hop."

Just days before Pop Smoke's murder, he had celebrated his first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with Meet The Woo. Although we received two strong projects in a short amount of time, 50 Cent revealed that he'll be finishing and executive producing the next Pop Smoke album. So far, it appears that he's got the Roddy Ricch feature on the project but he's still waiting for Drake to respond.

Pop Smoke's family recently held a private gathering for the rapper with his burial expected to take place later this week in Brooklyn.