Irv Gotti is one of the biggest moguls in hip-hop and he's also a huge New York Knicks fan. Going into free agency, Knicks fans had a ton of hope as it was believed they would be able to land big-name players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. KD and Irving ended up going to the Brooklyn Nets and every Knicks fan on the planet was forced into a deep and dark depression. Pundits like Stephen A. Smith ripped the team for their horrible management and inability to make big moves when it matters.

As you can imagine, Gotti is one of those Knicks fans who is fed up with the team and when TMZ caught up with him recently, he let his feelings be heard. Gotti had some harsh words for the team's owner, James Dolan, who is widely considered to be one of the worst owners in the entire league.

"Man, F*ck Dolan!" Gotti said. "Yay for the Nets. I feel like Stephen A. Smith. I'm disgusted."

It was recently revealed that the Knicks had plans to meet with free agent Kawhi Leonard, although they ended up canceling due to logistics. They also felt as though they were out of the running and wanted to spend their money elsewhere.