One of the most anticipated albums of the entire year is Kanye West's Yandhi. Though the project was supposed to arrive back in 2018, Kanye ended up pushing it back a couple of times, and the album is now without an official release date. At the start of the month, we reported that Irv Gotti had appeared as a guest on The Breakfast Club with Ja Rule, setting off a rumor that he was working on a record with none other than Ye himself. While he was chatting about his BET show Tales, he noted that he has a record with a "huge artist" that's pretty "controversial" and it how it will be premiering on his program- produced by himself, as well as his partner 7. It didn't take too long for DJ Envy to figure out that he was referring to Kanye West, and Irv Gotti didn't exactly shut him down either. Indeed, Ye's track "Brothers" was revealed in the trailer for the new season of Tales over a week ago, and now, more than two weeks later, an ecstatic Gotti appears on TMZ live to detail the making of the new track.

The Murder Inc. Records honcho was beyond proud to reveal that the trailer featured Ye's new track "Brothers," which will serve as part of the soundtrack for the 2-hour episode, as well as the basis for its storyline.

During the clip, Irv mentions how the idea to work on the project was conceived back in October 2017. Way back then, Gotti hinted in an Instagram post of him and Mr. West, that he and Kanye had "something enormous" coming; but no one saw this coming.Irv captioned the post, "2 crazy. Out of the box thinkers. That only thinks about serving the world!! Hahah. Stay tuned. Great great great meeting of the minds."