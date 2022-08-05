It's expected that the Verzuz powers that be are somewhere plotting the next season of shows that will take the internet world by storm, and on Drink Champs, Irv Gotti is giving his take on who could go against his label. Irv and his Murder Inc hitmaker Ja Rule teamed up for their Drink Champs appearance, and as there have been murmurs about labels facing off on the Verzuz, Gotti's collective has been mentioned more than once.

Noreaga mentioned that he was questioned about whether or not there could be a Murder Inc Verzuz, and Irv seemed receptive.

"I think Rule kind of cemented when he did the Verzuz with Fat Joe... I think he kinda cemented like, we ain't nothin' to f*ck with," said Gotti. "We ain't nothin' to—like, the Murder Inc catalog! I mean, what did they say, twenty hits?" Nore chimed in to add it would be "against a crew."

Ja said, "I mean, I think you gotta go more than twenty if you do crews," to which Noreaga offered a "Top 40" of hits. Ja upped it to 50, and when asked who he would want to go up against, Irv Gotti stated, "It would have to be Bad Boy."

"[It is] the only thing comparable. I can't say [Dr. Dre] 'cause the music is different," Irv continued. "It's hard going against them gangsta ass records." This clip has sparked a debate, especially among those who hold The Notorious B.I.G. to a certain elevated standard in Hip Hop.

Check out the clip below and let us know if Murder Inc vs. Bad Boy would be a good look.