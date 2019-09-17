A nefarious New York figure is about to have his story told on the silver screen, and if 50 Cent has anything to do with it, it won't happen through Murder Inc. Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff began serving his life sentence back in 2007 after a jury found him guilty of drug trafficking and murder conspiracy. There are plenty of rumors circulating in the streets regarding other crimes that McGriff is allegedly involved in, including the attempted murder of 50 Cent and the murder of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay.

McGriff and Murder Inc. were closely affiliated after he convinced Irv Gotti to fund his 2003 film, Crime Partners, from the Kenyatta series. When investigators who were looking into McGriff began knocking on doors, they eventually made their way to the offices of Murder Inc. and charged Irv with using the film and soundtrack to launder drug money.

Many cite that as the reason why the label had its downfall and hasn't been able to recover, but Irv and his team are steadily rebuilding the brand's reputation. In a recent interview with The Outlawz Radio Show, the Growing Up Hip Hop New York star said that a Supreme Team film is in the works with a surprising star already attached.

After listing off the television shows and other projects that are already "greenlit," or contracted, Irv added the movie to that collection. "We've got Jamie Foxx committed, signed on, playing Supreme," he said. However, 50 Cent caught wind of the news and shared on Instagram, "Not as long as I'm alive."

Fif also wrote, "This sh*t isn’t even set up at a studio, stop using Jamie name.I talk to him already you can f*cking forget about it Buck O. 🤨 Y’all not even from South Side, get the f*ck outta here. I’m doing that story with Bimmy at STARZ. LOL get ya weight up."