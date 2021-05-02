Irv Gotti has apologized after facing a wave of backlash for saying that DMX died from an overdose on "bad crack," during an interview with Chicago's WCGI. The co-founder of Murder Inc. discussed his love for the late rapper with a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“1st off. Let me say again. How much I love my n***a X. The fact that this is coming into Question is the only reason why I feel the need to address the bullshit," Gotti wrote in his post. "I love X and love him Unconditionally and that won’t change til I die. Dog Love.”



He continued:

Now Everything I said. Had already been reported in the media. If you look back at @balleralert and @theshaderoom and other media outlets. everything I said had been out there already. I did not break anything I said. But you know what. I understand. No one wanted to hear it from me. And for that I am truly sorry.

Even 50 Cent came out to admonish Gotti for his comments, calling him an "idiot."

"Again. I apologize for talking out of turn," Gotti added. "In my defense. I honestly thought I wasn’t saying anything that everyone didn’t hear already. If anyone thinks the love I have for X is nothing but genuine unconditional love. Just look at our history. Really look at it. And there is no way you can think that. Love you X. Until I die and see you again. "

