As we continue to highlight takeaways from their sit-down with Patti LaBelle,Drink Champs's hustle isn't slowing down. The popular platform has become a leading force in the podcast circuit, and their conversations with some of Hip Hop and R&B's most noteworthy game changers have taken over with each new episode. Fresh off of their chit-chat with LaBelle, Drink Champs has returned and this time, it's all about Murder Inc.

Today (August 1), the outlet kicks off the first of the month with a teaser for their talk with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule. Gotti famously headed Murder Inc and Ja was one of its biggest hitmakers, helping to make it the iconic label that it is recognized as today. It's clear we're going to hear all about its heyday, as well as other industry gems, during this wide-ranging appearance by Irv and Ja.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

In the trailer, Irv addressed the ongoing controversy with his former hitmaking artist, Ashanti. She recently re-recorded her debut album, and during Drink Champs, Irv insists that he's the one who "made those Ashanti records." In true Irv fashion, this interview will be as intense and outrageous as the media mogul's personality, as he's seen standing and smoking as he drives home his points.

This one is an anticipated look as fans have already taken to comment sections to voice their excitement. Check out the teaser below and let us know if you'll be tuning in.