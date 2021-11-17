The Internal Revenue Service is all over Chris Tucker.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Friday and Rush Hour actor was sued by the IRS for "roughly $9.6 million in back taxes, penalties and interest."

The lawsuit, which dates back to 2002, alleges that Tucker repeatedly reported and paid significantly less than he owed, and also that he failed to pay off his debt, despite three attempts to set up "monthly installation agreements."

In Entertainment Tonight's report, it was revealed that "In 2002, the IRS claims Tucker owed around $4.6 million, but that he only reported and paid $2.4 million; in 2006, the IRS claims he reported and paid $1.18 million but owed over $2.18 million; in 2008, the IRS alleges that he only paid $127,169 but owed $2.4 million, and in 2010, they claim he owed $481,552 and only paid $4,642."

The difference in what Tucker paid versus what he actually owed in those four years adds up to a whopping $9,684,452.07, according to Entertainment Tonight, and the IRS said it will only get worse from here.

"Despite notice and demand for payment of the assessments set forth above, Mr. Tucker has neglected, refused, or failed to fully pay the assessments against him," the IRS stated. "Since the dates of assessment described above, interest, penalties, and statutory additions have accrued and will continue to accrue as provided by law."

