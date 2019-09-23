mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Irish Hip-Hop Duo Tebi Rex Unleashes Debut Album "The Young Will Eat The Old"

Milca P.
September 23, 2019 05:43
The Young Will Eat The Old
Tebi Rex

Listen to "The Young Will Eat The Old."


For a change of pace, turn toward Irish duo Tebi Rex, comprised of pair Max Zanga and Matt O.

Together, the two take part in the current surge in Ireland's hip-hop scene, offering up their talents as a gauge of the pool currently characterizing the country.

Now, they cement such aspirations with their The Young Will Eat The Old debut album as they spar for 12 tracks straight, leaving little room for additional company. In total, you'll find three featured appearances across two tracks.

"It falls in three acts so there are versions of ourselves that are much further along in their lives," Max reveals of the effort's structure. "Essentially, it's a hesitant prophecy.”

Listen below.

Irish Hip-Hop Duo Tebi Rex Unleashes Debut Album "The Young Will Eat The Old"
