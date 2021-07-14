The romance between Kanye West and supermodel Irina Shayk appears to have been short-lived. According to a report from Page Six, the rumored couple is already "cooling off" and Shayk reportedly is not interested in dating West.

According to the publication's sources, Kanye asked Irina to join him in Paris for Fashion Week, but she turned him down because she doesn't want people thinking they're an item.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him," said the source. "She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]. It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating."

They were first spotted together in Provence, France for Kanye's birthday in June, but the sources claim that she attended as his friend.

"She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there," they explained. "She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now. She is happy being single."



Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images

Do you think this opens the door for Kanye to potentially reconcile with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian? We'll keep you posted on all things Kanye West.

