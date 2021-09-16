A couple of months ago, following Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from Kanye West, the Donda rapper was allegedly spotted spending his 44th birthday in France with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Naturally, the rumor mill started spinning and didn't stop spinning until the story was that West and Shayk were interested in each other, started dating until Shayk shut down the romance and the two broke it off. Two relatively mysterious and private people, it was difficult to discern what had actually happened between the two but it was clear that whatever was going on had stopped.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Recently, in an interview with Highsnobiety, Shayk avoided giving any details about her relationship or not-relationship with West.

"Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay," Shayk said. Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else. Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself."

Shayk, who shares a four-year-old daughter with A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper, left it at that, leaving fans and all intrigued parties no more clarity on the reality of the situation.

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

What we do know, however, is that West seems to be back in the mix with Kim Kardashian after the two allegedly re-wed at West's third-and-final Donda listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field and also made an appearance at the 2021 Met Gala wearing all black from head-to-toe, including full face masks.

It's up in the air whether or not we will ever learn the details of what happened between West and Shayk but as of now we know just as much as we did before Shayk's Highsnobiety interview -- not a whole lot.

