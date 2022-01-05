mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

IQ Tags Stefflon Don For "Bun Fi Bun"

Aron A.
January 04, 2022
IQ and Stefflon Don connect for their new collab.


IQ has proven to be one of the most versatile acts right now. He's known for his dancehall stylings, though he's recently shown what he can do with drill production with songs like, "Which One." Now, he's bringing it back to the roots with a little help from Stefflon Don, whose proven to be just as versatile. The two artists connect for their fiery new single, "Bun Fi Bun." It's a slow-burning dancehall record filled with vibrant production and melodies.

Stefflon Don is nearly four years removed from her project, SECURE. Fans haven't received a follow-up to the 2018 project yet but she did deliver a slew of singles throughout 2021 including the BEAM-assisted, "Beg Mi Ah Link."

Check out the latest from IQ and Stefflon Don below.

Quotable Lyrics
Bun fi bun, got time fi have fun
Left your mon, come fi round 1
Bun fi bun, got time fi have fun

