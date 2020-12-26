New York-based Rosen Law Firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against game developer CD Projekt Red, following the polarizing release of their highly anticipated game, Cyberpunk 2077. The game was riddled with bugs and performs poorly on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors and claims that CD Projekt Red made "false and/or misleading statements" about Cyberpunk 2077.

The lawsuit directly quotes a negative IGN review: "Consumers soon discovered that the Current-Generation Console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 were error-laden and difficult to play. IGN published a scathing review, stating that the Console versions 'fail[] to hit even the lowest bar of technical quality one should expect even when playing on lower-end hardware. [Cyberpunk 2077] performs so poorly that it makes combat, driving, and what is otherwise a master craft of storytelling legitimately difficult to look at.'”

CD Projekt Red was pressured into releasing an apology after the game's launch and decided to issue refunds. Sony went as far as to remove the game from their PlayStation Store.

The company says they are currently working to improve the experience: "Second, we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience," the developer said in a statement. "The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming with the next 7 days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready."

