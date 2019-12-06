Rap Snacks always keeps it exciting for us Hip-Hop snackers, and come January they are giving us another reason to be excited about our food. The company has introduced two new flavors that will hit stores in January 2020 honoring the late Notorious B.I.G.! The two new Biggie flavors are "Big Poppa Cookout BBQ Sauce" and "Notorious Honey Jalapeno." Yum.

The "official snack of Hip-Hop" is producing the two flavors as a part of its ICON line, with more icons to come in the future. The Biggie ICON chips have been launched in partnership with The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation and the Rap Snacks ‘Boss Up’ Foundation.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Biggie's mother Voletta Wallace who led the charge on the partnership says, “I’m happy to announce our partnership with Rap Snacks to create delicious flavored potato chips packaged with my son’s, Notorious BIG moniker and image. Wallace continues saying, "Our primary focus in doing this deal was to assure a portion of proceeds of sales are paid to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to further our efforts of providing computers, books and other educational tools to inner city youth as well as assistance to the elderly in the Urban communities.”

Rap Snacks founder James Lindsay said of the partnership, “It is essential to Rap Snacks and the Rap Snacks ‘Boss Up’ Foundation that as a brand, we connect with and support the icons that have made the greatest impact on culture." Lindsay adds, "This partnership is not only an opportunity to pay tribute to those change makers, but through these collaborations we are able to give back to our own in a meaningful way. We value the roles our icons have played and are grateful for their service to urban communities.”