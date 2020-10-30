Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH's "How I'm Living"

Take a thorough tour of Internet Money's sprawling LA mansion in a brand new episode of HNHH's "How I'm Living."

On the brand new episode of HNHH's "How I'm Living" series, acclaimed production collective Internet Money open the doors to their LA Mansion, providing a tour of what they've got going on within. With CXDY, Taz Taylor, and Nick Mira holding it down, one of the first features to get spotlighted are the myriad plaques adorning the walls, including tracks from XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD, Lil Tecca, Young Thug, Logic, Tory Lanez, Lil Skies and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"I didn't play sports as a kid," explains Taz. "So this is just me overcompensating and putting up my participation trophies." And that's not even the full collection -- only the ones the labels have granted them.

Image via HNHH

Impressive though the interior may be, it's the backyard that inspires the most awe. For one, you've got the classic infinity pool complete with a picturesque view. Beside it stands a full bar, which Nick Mira describes as "the vibe sport, where everybody comes out at night." Before long, Taz is pulling out a mason jar full of prerolled joints, teasing the exclusive Internet Money strain "Industry Plant," due to arrive soon.

Naturally, there's also a stacked studio setup, which Mira deems "the most important part" of the puzzle. "It's where work should happen," he remarks, speaking on the benefits of a proper home office. And let's be honest -- the results speak for themselves.

There's plenty more where that came from, so be sure to check out the full episode of How I'm Living, featuring the Internet Money collective and their magnificent mansion. Stay tuned for more exclusive content from HNHH TV.