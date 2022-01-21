Internet Money Links Up With NBA Youngboy for "Flossin'"

Internet Money has had a massively successful run in recent years. From receiving multiple GRAMMY nominations for their contributions to Lil Nas X's "Montero," to dropping a double dose of Don Toliver assisted hits in "Lemonade" and "His & Hers," Taz Taylor's production collective shows no signs of slowing down. The names mentioned are far from the only notable collaborations on Internet Money's impressive resumé. Their list of star-studded collabs goes on to include Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Nav, Lil Tecca, and a lot more.

Now, they've added Lousiana hitmaker NBA Youngboy to the mix. Their first single of the year, "Flossin'," features the 22 year old's aggressive delivery and passionate vocals over a banging, bass heavy canvas. The Colors rapper's content and demeanor is consistent with his other work, serving as a warning to those who may not know how he moves. He's not one for the talking and doesn't trust easily, but he lets his diamonds and the wealth he's acquired during his rise to stardom speak for him.

Internet Money was created in 2016, meaning that the accolades and major notoriety the collective has earned came in the span of 5 short years. The producers, JR Hitmaker and Nick Mira to name a few, are absurdly hardworking and serve up quality and quantity at an efficiency many beatmakers could only hope to achieve. Taylor and Internet Money have received over 40 RIAA plaques in that time, a feat that is rarely ever mirrored in the music industry. Starting the year with an NBA Youngboy track shows that they mean business.

Are you excited for what else Internet Money has to offer? Let us know in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

They better proceed with caution,

These diamonds ain't coming up off me,

N*ggas know I tote big 40s,

Pull up and end your party