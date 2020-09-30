mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Internet Money Delivers "Lemonade (Remix)" Ft. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch

Erika Marie
September 30, 2020 01:17
Lemonade (Remix)
Internet Money Feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch

Gunna and Nav were switched out for Roddy Ricch in this updated version of the viral hit.


There were murmurs about a remix to Internet Money's "Lemonade" floating about and fans expected to receive the amended version of the track last week. The artist-producer collective recently released their B4 The Storm compilation a month ago, and a standout single from the project was "Lemonade" featuring Don Toliver, Gunna, and Nav.

For the remix to "Lemonade," you'll find that Toliver's inclusion remains intact as Gunna and Nav have been removed and replaced with spaced out vocals from Roddy Ricch. The Compton rapper has been taking the world by storm and it seems as if everything he touches turns platinum, so we'll have to wait and see if this remix joins the lengthy list of plaque-earning projects he's worked on.

"Lemonade" has been a viral hit, especially on TikTok as tens of thousands of people have taken clips of the song to create popular trends. Check out the remix to the beloved track and let us know which version you prefer.

Quotable Lyrics

I like to ride in my new bag and I got a new b*tch in my lap,
Counting up the blue strips with two straps, yeah, yeah
Huh, slide in the Lambo, I slide in the Porsches
Check my garage, I got too many choices (Too many)
Walk around, got a couple mills stuck to my bag
Stripper hoes all on my road, shakin' they ass (Huh)
We just ran and tap up in Nobu
You said that you never got high, I'ma show you

Internet Money Don Toliver Roddy Ricch B4 The Storm
