Internet Money & Lil Tecca Team Up For Upbeat Banger "JLO"

Alexander Cole
August 29, 2020 09:32
Image via Internet Money

Lil Tecca and Internet Money did their thing on the new collaborative track "JLO."


Nick Mira and Taz Taylor have been doing some big things with their Internet Money collective, including a brand new project called B4 The Storm which dropped on Friday. The project features some of the biggest artists in the melodic rap space, including Lil Tecca on the track "JLO."

As one would expect from such a collaboration, we are met with some pretty upbeat production that complements Tecca's voice well. Throughout this track, Tecca speaks about a woman he is trying to get with and how he doesn't want it to go any further than it has to. 

Stream the song below and let us know what you think, in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch, I got bands, I know they plottin' on me, yeah
She need me like a drug, but she think she'd OD, yeah
Lil' baby, I fuck with you
I hope that I don't fall in love with you
And if that happen then I'm dubbin' you

