Internet Money Adds Anuel AA To "Lemonade (Latin Remix)"

Alexander Cole
November 21, 2020 10:55
Lemonade (Latin Remix)
Internet Money Feat. Anuel AA, Gunna, Nav & Don Toliver

Anuel AA adds his signature sound to Internet Money's hit song "Lemonade."


There have been some amazing new songs this year although none have put us in a better mood than Internet Money's "Lemonade" which features vocals from the likes of Gunna, Nav, and of course, Don Toliver. It's easily one of the best songs of the year and recently, Internet Money came through with a "Latin Remix" that features the likes of Anuel AA.

The song's production remains intact, as do the verses from Toliver, Gunna, and Nav. This time around, however, we get a carefully placed verse from Anuel AA who delivers some Spanish bars that contain his signature sound. It makes for a fun remix that will certainly appeal to a wide audience.

Give the remix a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Addy boys, got some 60's in my bag (yeah)
Lips sealed, ain't pillow talkin', I'm no rat (no)
In my earlobe, got two karats, VVS (bling)
Got a penthouse near Rodeo off of stress (stress)

